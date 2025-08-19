Next Article
India: Online gaming bill could ban all real-money games
A new bill is being drafted that could shake up online gaming across the country.
The Online Gaming Bill 2025 aims to ban any game where you pay to play or enter, whether it's based on skill or luck.
Ads and payment transactions for these games would also be off-limits if the bill passes.
Penalties for violators
The penalties are tough: running real-money online games could mean up to three years in jail and a ₹1 crore fine.
Even advertising these games might land you two years behind bars and a ₹50 lakh fine.
Banks could also be blocked from handling payments related to these platforms, making things tricky for both players and companies.