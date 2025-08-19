Next 48 hours critical for Mumbai as rain continues: CM

Authorities warn of more disruptions

Travel is a mess: 253 flights delayed, 163 delayed, and eight diverted elsewhere.

Key roads and train tracks are underwater—think Dadar and Andheri West jammed up.

The city has closed schools and non-essential government offices, while private workplaces have been told to let people work from home until things improve.

Stay safe out there—authorities have warned that the next 48 hours could be critical, suggesting more disruptions may occur.