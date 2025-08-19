Next 48 hours critical for Mumbai as rain continues: CM
Mumbai is having a tough time as nonstop heavy rain has flooded the city for the fifth straight day.
The Mithi River has crossed its danger mark, forcing hundreds to evacuate.
With a red alert out for even more rain, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis says the next 48 hours are "critical" for everyone in Mumbai and nearby districts.
Authorities warn of more disruptions
Travel is a mess: 253 flights delayed, 163 delayed, and eight diverted elsewhere.
Key roads and train tracks are underwater—think Dadar and Andheri West jammed up.
The city has closed schools and non-essential government offices, while private workplaces have been told to let people work from home until things improve.
Stay safe out there—authorities have warned that the next 48 hours could be critical, suggesting more disruptions may occur.