India opens Astra Mark 2 production to private companies
India's defense ministry is opening up production of the Astra Mark 2 missile to private companies, aiming to boost its defense game as regional tensions rise.
This homegrown air-to-air missile, with a range of more than 180km, will soon be seen on fighter jets like Tejas Mark 1-A, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, and Rafale Marine.
It's designed to match China's PL-15 E missile (now in Pakistan's arsenal) and has caught Indonesia's eye as well.
India seeks private help for Pralay
Big names like Tata, Mahindra, Adani, Bharat Forge, and ICOMM are in line for manufacturing roles once the government sends out proposals.
The Defence Ministry also wants private help for the Pralay ballistic missile, with a range of 500km, plus plans to buy more S-400 systems from Russia.
On top of that, India is teaming up with Israel for long-range antimissile networks: think better protection from drones and rockets through collaboration with Israel.