India opens Astra Mark 2 production to private companies

India seeks private help for Pralay

Big names like Tata, Mahindra, Adani, Bharat Forge, and ICOMM are in line for manufacturing roles once the government sends out proposals.

The Defence Ministry also wants private help for the Pralay ballistic missile, with a range of 500km, plus plans to buy more S-400 systems from Russia.

On top of that, India is teaming up with Israel for long-range antimissile networks: think better protection from drones and rockets through collaboration with Israel.