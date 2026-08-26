India opens missile manufacturing to private firms under Aatmanirbhar Bharat
India
Big news for India's defense scene: the government just opened up missile manufacturing to private companies.
Announced by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, this move is part of DRDO's tech transfer push and aims to make India more self-reliant under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat plan.
Indian firms to build advanced missiles
Private firms can now build advanced missiles like the long-range LRLACRM and Pralay tactical missile, meaning less dependence on imports and a stronger made-in-India defense industry.
The private sector is supplying subsystems for missile integration, and companies like ICOMM, Bharat Forge, and Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited (ADSTL) will be involved in missile production, showing how much private players are stepping up in this space.