India orders 2.5 million tons urea at $935-$959 per ton India Apr 15, 2026

India just put out a massive order for 2.5 million tons of urea, and suppliers jumped in with nearly six million tons worth of bids.

But here's the catch: prices have shot up to $935 to $959 per ton, nearly 84% above the mid-February tender.

This spike is mostly because of global tensions and India's urgent need for fertilizer before the June planting season.