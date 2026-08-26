India pauses new LPG connections amid West Asia supply disruption
Getting a new LPG connection in India is currently on pause, thanks to supply issues caused by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
Since mid-March, distributors across cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai have stopped taking new sign-ups.
The government says they're focused on making sure existing customers can still get refills and keep things running smoothly.
Distributors offer 5-kg and 10-kg cylinders
To help out, distributors are offering smaller 5-kg FTL cylinders and 10-kg composite cylinders, which are suddenly way more popular in Mumbai and Delhi.
Even with these options, many people, especially in places like West Bengal, are choosing to wait for regular connections despite backlogs.
Meanwhile, India is boosting its own LPG production to deal with import delays (since India imports a significant portion of its LPG).
Officials say this pause is just temporary until things settle down internationally.