India pauses sailor deployments through Strait of Hormuz after attacks
India has hit pause on sending its sailors through the Strait of Hormuz, following a spike in attacks on ships in the area.
The Directorate General of Shipping, or DGS, told shipowners and recruiters to stop these deployments "until further orders."
This move comes after recent clashes between Iran and the US led to several commercial vessels being targeted, including an incident where an Indian sailor lost his life.
DGS and IMO warn on Hormuz
The DGS is urging everyone to stay alert and closely follow navigational warnings as the strait gets riskier.
The International Maritime Organization has also advised against commercial activity here due to safety concerns.
With over 310,000 Indian seafarers working worldwide, this decision, alongside similar steps from the Philippines, shows how seriously countries are taking these threats in one of the world's most important shipping routes.