India plans 1st offshore wind prototype with 6.25MW turbine 77cr

India is taking a big step in clean energy with its very first offshore wind farm prototype, coming up off the coast of Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.

The project will feature a single 6.25-megawatt turbine set about 1,650 meters from the Southern Breakwater of the Inner Harbour and is expected to cost ₹77 crore.

Being tendered by Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd. (IPRCL), it will go through design, procurement, construction, installation, testing and commissioning, followed by two years of operation and maintenance.