India plans 1st offshore wind prototype with 6.25MW turbine 77cr
India is taking a big step in clean energy with its very first offshore wind farm prototype, coming up off the coast of Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.
The project will feature a single 6.25-megawatt turbine set about 1,650 meters from the Southern Breakwater of the Inner Harbour and is expected to cost ₹77 crore.
Being tendered by Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd. (IPRCL), it will go through design, procurement, construction, installation, testing and commissioning, followed by two years of operation and maintenance.
Thoothukudi prototype will test logistics, grid
Thoothukudi was picked for its strong winds and ready port infrastructure, making it an ideal test spot.
This prototype will help figure out how to handle marine logistics and connect power to the grid, essential know-how for future projects.
Srivatsan Iyer, Global CEO, Hero Future Energies says this move could boost confidence among developers and policymakers, though he admits offshore wind is pricier than onshore options.
Tamil Nadu has over 10,734MW renewables
Tamil Nadu, already a leading State in India's renewable energy sector with over 10,734 MW, could be just the beginning of bigger things ahead.