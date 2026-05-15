India plans 27% ethanol by 2030 to cut oil imports
With fuel prices climbing thanks to the war in Iran, India is turning to biofuels.
The government wants to raise ethanol in gasoline from 20% to 27% by 2030 and may let vehicles use up to 85% ethanol blends.
Since most of India's oil is imported, this shift aims to cut dependence on foreign oil and lower emissions.
Biofuels strain water and food supplies
Switching to biofuels isn't simple: making ethanol from water-hungry crops like sugarcane can strain resources and impact food supplies.
Plus, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices have tripled in some places, and ethanol-blended gasoline gives less mileage, making things tougher for families.
Experts suggest using crop waste instead of food crops for a greener solution, but one analyst still sees electric vehicles as a more efficient long-term bet.