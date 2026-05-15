India plans 27% ethanol by 2030 to cut oil imports India May 15, 2026

With fuel prices climbing thanks to the war in Iran, India is turning to biofuels.

The government wants to raise ethanol in gasoline from 20% to 27% by 2030 and may let vehicles use up to 85% ethanol blends.

Since most of India's oil is imported, this shift aims to cut dependence on foreign oil and lower emissions.