India plans 74 land ports to ease cross border trade
India's gearing up to set up 74 new land ports along its borders, aiming to make cross-border trade a lot smoother.
According to Jayant Singh from the Land Ports Authority of India, these new hubs will pop up at key spots on the China and Pakistan borders, places that currently have little or no land port infrastructure.
Plan to unlock over ₹4.44L/cr trade
Sites like Namgia (Himachal Pradesh), Gunji (Uttarakhand), and Nathu La (Sikkim) are planned for the China border, while Teetwal, Adusa, and Chakan Da Bagh in Jammu and Kashmir are in the mix for Pakistan.
The plan is expected to unlock over ₹4.44 lakh crore in untapped trade with neighboring countries by making customs and logistics faster.
The land ports are categorized into Phase I and Phase II, with some already operational and others under construction or proposed, with more ports coming up on Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Myanmar borders too.