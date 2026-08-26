India plans backup sea routes citing Strait of Hormuz risks
India
India is looking to set up backup sea routes because the Strait of Hormuz, a major path for global trade, is getting risky due to Middle East tensions.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal says the government is focused on keeping goods moving smoothly, no matter what.
Seafarer safety measures, Hormuz insurance surge
To keep Indian crews safe, all agencies are working 24/7 for the safety of our seafarers, digital tracking, and helplines.
But there is another headache: insurance for ships in the Hormuz area has shot up, sometimes costing as much for one trip as it used to for a whole year.
Officials say they are examining alternative maritime routes and actively assessing them to ensure maritime trade remains resilient.