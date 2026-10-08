India plans cancer drug price caps before Supreme Court hearing

Back in 2019, India capped trade margins at 30% on 42 non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs, which made them much more affordable.

This added to earlier controls on 57 anti-cancer drugs already under price control as scheduled formulations.

Now, with the prime minister's office keeping a close eye, officials want to expand these price checks.

Experts point out that high drug prices aren't just about company profits: supply chain costs matter too.