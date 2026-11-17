India plans domestic SAF ecosystem to cut emissions, create jobs
India's air travel is set to soar, with more than 500 million passengers expected by 2030.
To keep this boom green, the government plans to build an inclusive domestic ecosystem that connects agriculture, energy, industry, and aviation around sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
The goal? Cut emissions and create new jobs as flying takes off.
India plans SAF from farm leftovers
The plan is to make SAF from farm leftovers, reducing pollution while boosting rural incomes.
Union Minister of Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu says partnerships, like Airbus and Air India, and Indian Oil Corporation's refinery and BPCL's Panipat refinery, which have received approval for sustainable aviation fuel production, will be key.