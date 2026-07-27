India plans phase 2 for rooftop solar aiming 1cr homes
India
India's big rooftop solar push is getting a refresh!
The government is planning phase two of the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, which kicked off in early 2024 and already helped over 48 lakh households get solar panels.
The goal? Hit one crore households by March 2027, making clean energy more accessible for everyone.
Phase 2 tackles maintenance and batteries
The next phase tackles real-world challenges like keeping systems running smoothly, adding battery storage so you can use solar power after sunset, and finding ways for apartments (not just standalone houses) to join in.
Expect stricter maintenance rules, easier financing, standardized equipment, and digital monitoring.