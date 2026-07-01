India plans to recycle 16,000 ships under $8 billion investment
India
India just announced plans to recycle about 16,000 ships over the next decade as part of a major $8 billion investment.
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said increasing the number of internationally recognized Indian recycling facilities would contribute significantly to the global circular economy.
Indian shipyards apply for EU approval
To get international recognition, Indian shipyards are working to meet strict European Union standards: more than 30 have applied for approval so far.
The effort is already paying off: India's share of global ship recycling jumped from 30.1% to more than 35% in just one year.
There is also talk of more collaboration between India and the EU, including surprise inspections to keep things transparent and safe.