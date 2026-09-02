India plans up to 50% energy from electricity by 2047
India
India just announced big plans: by 2047, it hopes to get up to 50% of its energy from electricity, more than double today's share.
Ghanshyam Prasad, chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority, noted that last year, India added a record 64,000 MW of new capacity, with more than 50,000 MW coming from renewables alone.
India plans ₹4L/cr transmission investment
India's been busy adding new power, 64,000 MW in 2025 and aiming for even more this year.
The country plans to double its renewable targets by 2035, build massive hydro storage and nuclear plants, and invest ₹4 lakh crore ($40 billion) in transmission projects.
All this is meant to support booming demand from industries, data centers, and electric vehicles while making the grid smarter and greener.