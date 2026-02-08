India likely to approve purchase of 114 Rafale jets

India is likely to approve a deal for the purchase of 114 Rafale fighter jets from France, ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron 's visit later this month, India Today reported, citing sources. The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , will soon meet to consider granting Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for the multi-billion-dollar program. The Defence Procurement Board had cleared the proposal last month, paving the way for formal negotiations.

Deal details Deal to cost ₹3.25 lakh crore If approved, the deal will be one of India's biggest fighter aircraft procurements, with an estimated cost of ₹3.25 lakh crore. The Indian Air Force (IAF) is facing a squadron shortfall as it currently operates around 29 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42. The proposed plan includes buying 114 Rafale jets, with 18 likely to be procured in fly-away condition and the rest manufactured in India under the Make in India framework.

Production plans Indigenous production and local manufacturing Nearly 80% of the fleet is expected to be produced domestically, with indigenous content possibly reaching 60%. The IAF would induct 88 single-seat and 26 twin-seat variants under the proposed configuration. Dassault Aviation is likely to partner with Indian private sector companies for local manufacturing and assembly of these aircraft. Defense planners see Rafale as a critical force multiplier for IAF due to its advanced sensors and long-range strike capability.

Advertisement