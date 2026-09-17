India power sector emissions flat despite 7% electricity demand rise
India
India's power sector emissions have basically stayed flat from early 2024 to mid-2026, even though the country needed more electricity.
Credit goes to a big boost in clean energy, especially solar, which picked up the slack as demand jumped by 7%.
For the first time in more than 50 years, the country's coal power did not expand over two years.
Solar leads, overall emissions up 3.7%
Solar led the way, adding most of the new clean power, with wind, nuclear, and hydro helping out too.
Still, overall emissions went up 3.7% in early 2026 because steel and cement production (fueled by real estate growth) pumped out more carbon.
The report says India needs better infrastructure and grid flexibility to keep its clean energy momentum going while balancing economic growth.