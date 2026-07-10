India probes death of U. Sarathchandran in Negombo prison riot India Jul 10, 2026

India is looking into the death of U. Sarathchandran, a 73-year-old Indian man who died during a major riot at Sri Lanka's Negombo Prison on July 6.

The violence, triggered by gang clashes over a drug tipoff, left 28 people dead (including eight prison officers) and injured more than 100 inmates.

Sarathchandran, originally from Kerala but long settled in Chennai, was killed in the riot.