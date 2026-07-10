India probes death of U. Sarathchandran in Negombo prison riot
India
India is looking into the death of U. Sarathchandran, a 73-year-old Indian man who died during a major riot at Sri Lanka's Negombo Prison on July 6.
The violence, triggered by gang clashes over a drug tipoff, left 28 people dead (including eight prison officers) and injured more than 100 inmates.
Sarathchandran, originally from Kerala but long settled in Chennai, was killed in the riot.
Sri Lanka prisons overcrowded with 42,000
Sri Lanka's prisons are packed, housing about 42,000 people in space meant for just 14,000, with most locked up for drug-related offenses.
After the deadly riot, authorities have launched multiple investigations and are working to expand facilities to improve safety and living conditions.