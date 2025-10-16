India proposes Akash missile system to Brazil

Akash is a medium-range surface-to-air missile that can protect both moving and stationary targets from aerial threats. It can track and hit several targets at once, covering distances from 4.5km up to 25km, and altitudes as high as 20km—thanks to smart radar and command guidance.

India aims to boost defense exports

This isn't just about Brazil—India has already secured Armenia as the first foreign customer for the Akash system and sold BrahMos missiles to the Philippines.

It's all part of India's bigger plan in 2025: become a serious player in global defense exports, while building stronger ties with countries that share its vision.