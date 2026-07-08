India proposes mandatory online registration for printed pharmaceutical packaging companies

Packaging registration number to boost traceability

Right now, packaging suppliers are loosely checked through manufacturers' vendor lists, but officials say that isn't enough.

The new plan will bring in a Packaging Registration Number to boost traceability and require suppliers to track orders, only sell to licensed manufacturers, and open up to more inspections.

While some in the industry worry about how this will play out day to day, there's strong support for making the medicine supply chain safer and more transparent.