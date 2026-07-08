India proposes mandatory online registration for printed pharmaceutical packaging companies
India is proposing mandatory online registration for companies that make or supply printed pharmaceutical packaging, aiming to stop real packaging from being used for fake drugs.
This move follows investigations that uncovered counterfeit medicines slipping into the market, putting people at risk and threatening the country's huge $50 billion pharmaceutical industry, which actually supplies 20% of global generics and 60% of vaccines.
Packaging registration number to boost traceability
Right now, packaging suppliers are loosely checked through manufacturers' vendor lists, but officials say that isn't enough.
The new plan will bring in a Packaging Registration Number to boost traceability and require suppliers to track orders, only sell to licensed manufacturers, and open up to more inspections.
While some in the industry worry about how this will play out day to day, there's strong support for making the medicine supply chain safer and more transparent.