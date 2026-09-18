India proposes nationwide donor tracking using ABHA/ABDM or Aadhaar-linked OTP

India is set to move toward a nationwide system to track blood donors, with ABHA/ABDM ID or Aadhaar-linked OTP verification proposed for donor authentication.

The idea is to make blood donations safer, especially for people with conditions like thalassemia and sickle cell disease who need regular transfusions.

With digital records, it will be easier to spot high-risk donors and prevent people from donating at multiple centers without being noticed.