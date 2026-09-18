India proposes nationwide donor tracking using ABHA/ABDM or Aadhaar-linked OTP
India is set to move toward a nationwide system to track blood donors, with ABHA/ABDM ID or Aadhaar-linked OTP verification proposed for donor authentication.
The idea is to make blood donations safer, especially for people with conditions like thalassemia and sickle cell disease who need regular transfusions.
With digital records, it will be easier to spot high-risk donors and prevent people from donating at multiple centers without being noticed.
Drugs Technical Advisory Board recommends e-Raktkosh
Blood centers have been recommended to register on the e-RaktKosh portal and authenticate donors through ABHA/ABDM ID or Aadhaar-linked OTP verification.
This move, recommended by the Drugs Technical Advisory Board in August 2026, aims to create a single national database instead of scattered records.
The hope is better followups, stronger safety checks, and a more reliable blood donation network across India.