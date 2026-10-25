India pushes back at UN, asserts Jammu and Kashmir integral
At the U.N., India pushed back against Pakistan's claims, calling them "false narratives."
India's First Secretary Raghoo Puri firmly stated that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India and urged Pakistan to leave areas under what he called illegal occupation.
He also emphasized that governments should put people before military interests.
India highlights minority rights, climate fairness
India highlighted its commitment to minority rights and diversity, saying these values are built into the country's constitution.
Puri noted that minorities play a big role in India's progress.
On climate change, Deputy Secretary Barkha Tamrakar pointed out that India's legal system supports fairness and sustainability, and the Supreme Court recognizes life and equality as core rights in fighting climate impacts.