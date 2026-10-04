India pushes mediation in Russia-Ukraine war, S Jaishankar says
India is taking a more active role in trying to end the Ukraine-Russia war.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared that India has been talking directly with both Kyiv and Moscow, moving beyond just calling for peace.
Even Russian President Putin has acknowledged PM Modi's "good ideas" to find a mutually acceptable solution to the conflict, while Ukraine says it has received peace proposals from India and others.
Jaishankar stresses Black Sea shipping safety
At a recent leaders' meeting in New Delhi, Jaishankar said India's main concern right now is keeping Black Sea shipping safe and making sure grain and energy exports stay steady: things that matter globally.
He also pointed out how India's long friendship with Russia goes back decades, but the world is changing fast.
With the US and China competing more than ever, he explained that countries like India are working to diversify their economies and supply chains to keep up: "the operating principle for emerging and middle powers should be, and perhaps is already, a reasonable degree of convergence," hinting at new ways countries might work together.