Jaishankar pushes for UNSC expansion at BRICS foreign ministers meet

India has called for the expansion of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressing that without reform, its effectiveness and credibility will remain "constrained." Speaking at a BRICS Foreign Ministers conclave in New Delhi, Jaishankar said, "The world today is more interconnected, complex, and multipolar than when many of our current institutions were created. Yet, the structures that underpin global governance have not kept pace with these changes."

Reform necessity Jaishankar lists 4 key points Jaishankar listed four key points to push for reforming international bodies and trading systems. He said, "The membership of the United Nations has expanded significantly, and its responsibilities have grown." However, he noted that key structures like the Security Council still reflect an earlier era. He stressed that without meaningful reform and expansion in both permanent and non-permanent categories, the UN's effectiveness will remain constrained.

Negotiation call Serious negotiations on UNSC reform needed Jaishankar also called for serious negotiations on UNSC reform. He said BRICS has debated this issue deeply, especially at the Johannesburg Summit. He added that "much more has to be done to make reform a reality." The minister also stressed the need to reform international financial architecture to deal with economic challenges such as supply chain vulnerabilities and food security pressures.

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