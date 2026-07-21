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Home / News / India News / Indus Waters Treaty won't work in current form: Government sources
Indus Waters Treaty won't work in current form: Government sources
IWT has been in place for over 65 years

Indus Waters Treaty won't work in current form: Government sources

By Snehil Singh
Jul 21, 2026
10:26 am
What's the story

The Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) will not function again in its current form, government sources told PTI on Monday. They stressed that any future water-sharing arrangement would require Pakistan to end cross-border terrorism against India. The treaty, which has been in place for over 65 years, would need to be renegotiated under a new framework.

Treaty suspension

India suspended IWT after Pahalgam attack

India had suspended the IWT after the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians. The move was part of a series of diplomatic and economic measures taken against Pakistan in response to the attack.

India has accused The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), of carrying out the attack.

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor and the IWT exit

In May, India launched "Operation Sindoor," targeting what it termed as terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan.

However, government sources were also quoted as clarifying that India is not actively looking to exit the IWT for now.

They stressed that as a sovereign nation, India has the right to exit any international agreement if it goes against its interests.

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Water management

India rejects Pakistan's claims of water shortages

India has dismissed Pakistan's claims that keeping the treaty in abeyance has caused water shortages.

They argued that Pakistan loses a significant amount of water due to poor storage infrastructure and unresolved disputes among its provinces.

The Indian government also said there is no evidence that Pakistan has taken credible steps to curb terrorism, despite India's concerns.

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Project delays

Pakistan's misuse of treaty's dispute-resolution mechanisms

Government sources have accused Pakistan of using the treaty's dispute-resolution mechanisms to delay India's legitimate hydroelectric projects on western rivers.

They said nearly every Indian project has faced objections from Pakistan, including small ones like a 200-kilowatt hydropower project for a remote tribal region.

The sources alleged that Pakistan escalated routine technical issues to third-party forums and prolonged bilateral discussions while pursuing proceedings before both the Neutral Expert and the Court of Arbitration.

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