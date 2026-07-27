India ratifies WTO fisheries subsidies agreement, Kerala fishers worry
India just ratified the World Trade Organization (WTO) fisheries subsidies agreement, aiming to cut back on subsidies that cause overfishing.
But Kerala's fisherfolk are worried: these rules could limit government help they rely on, like fuel discounts, safety gear, and boat repairs.
Many feel this might put their livelihoods at risk.
Kerala fishers demand WTO exemptions
Local fishing groups say it's unfair to treat India's small-scale sector like wealthy countries that hand out much bigger subsidies.
With developed nations offering billions while Indian families get far less, Kerala fishers want exemptions for developing countries so they don't lose vital support as India expands into deep-sea fishing.
Fisherfolk seek safeguards in talks
Fisherfolk leaders are urging the government to push for special protections in future talks.
They believe sustainability is important, but so is making sure small-scale fishers and their communities aren't left behind.