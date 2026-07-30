India reaches estimated 3,682 wild tigers, 111 died this year
India just hit a big milestone: there are now an estimated 3,682 wild tigers here, making up almost 70% of the world's tiger population.
That's a solid more than 24% jump since 2018 and definitely something to cheer about on International Tiger Day.
But there's another side: this year alone, 111 tigers have died, showing that protecting them is still a tough challenge.
Madhya Pradesh: 785 tigers, 45 deaths
Madhya Pradesh has the most tigers in the country (785), but it also saw 45 tiger deaths already in 2026, nearly 40% of all losses nationwide.
With five months left in the year, it could match last year's high numbers.
Conservationists urge better tracking, stricter laws
Tiger deaths are happening due to fights over territory, accidents, electrocution, and poaching.
Since reserves are getting crowded, more tigers end up outside protected areas where risks go up.
Conservationists say stricter laws and better tracking are needed, and they're pushing for stronger community efforts to help keep these big cats safe.