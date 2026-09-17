India reacts after US House passes bill allowing 100% tariffs
What's the story
India on Thursday said that it is determined to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests after the United States House of Representatives passed the Russian sanctions bill targeting Moscow over its continued war in Ukraine. The bill, championed by the late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, would give the president new abilities to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries, like China and India, that import energy supplies from Russia.
India
India will continue to do so through diversified sourcing
Reacting to the development, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said, "The Government of India has noted the passage of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act in the US Congress. We are monitoring further developments on this matter."
It reiterated that India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people.
"It will continue to do so through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics," it said.
MEA
Issue has been discussed at high levels
The ministry also said the issue has been discussed at high levels in recent months with various US interlocutors.
Its potential implications for not just the bilateral relationship but also the international energy market "have been very clearly articulated by the Indian side," which has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests.
"Government will work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of these developments."
Trade implications
Bill is intended to put pressure on Russian economy
The bill is intended to put pressure on the Russian economy with the aim of forcing President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine that has killed thousands of civilians since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.
The sanctions also target Russian officials, companies, banks and a shadow fleet of tankers that keeps Russian energy moving.
The package would also extend sanction authority aimed at cutting funding for Iran's weapons and energy sectors.
International response
Ukrainian President appeals for passage of sanctions package
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had appealed to Congress to pass the sanctions package, saying it was necessary to pressure Moscow into negotiations.
Loud explosions were heard across Kyiv overnight on Wednesday into Thursday as the bill was passed, an AFP journalist reported.
The bill is now headed to President Trump's desk.