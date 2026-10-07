India hits back at Islamic cooperation over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir remarks

Deb asserted India's right to defend its people.

He said, "India has the full right to protect its people against terrorism on the border coming from Pakistan. The consequences of being involved in terrorism will not be tolerated."

He also rejected OIC's "unwarranted reference" to Jammu and Kashmir, asking the group to focus on Pakistan's illegal occupation, especially in Rawalakot, "where wanton killings, brutal violence and the denial of basic rights to the people living there are so visible."