India hits back at Islamic cooperation over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir remarks
What's the story
India has hit back at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its comments on New Delhi's actions against terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, saying the OIC is "unable to distinguish between the victim and perpetrator." The rebuke was delivered by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Biplab Kumar Deb at the UN General Assembly Sixth Committee on 'Measures to Eliminate International Terrorism.' "It is unfortunate that the speaker is unable to distinguish between fact and fiction," he said.
Defense assertion
Deb asserts India's right to defend against terrorism
Deb asserted India's right to defend its people.
He said, "India has the full right to protect its people against terrorism on the border coming from Pakistan. The consequences of being involved in terrorism will not be tolerated."
He also rejected OIC's "unwarranted reference" to Jammu and Kashmir, asking the group to focus on Pakistan's illegal occupation, especially in Rawalakot, "where wanton killings, brutal violence and the denial of basic rights to the people living there are so visible."
Terrorism impact
Deb cites Pahalgam terror attack
Deb highlighted the human cost of terrorism, citing the Pahalgam terror attack last year that killed 26 tourists.
"Terrorism is contrary to the values of the United Nations....There is no distinction between good and bad terrorism. India considers terrorist attacks as crimes against humanity. As India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said, 'We consider that even a single attack is one too many and even a single life lost is one too many'," he added.
Response details
OIC statement on 'military escalation in Southeast Asia'
He said India understands from "bitter experience" that the threat of terrorism is not theoretical but is a "persistent and daily reality."
"This threat has serious implications for international peace and security, economic progress, democratic institutions and human rights. It attacks the most fundamental right of every human being—the right to life," he said.
The OIC statement, delivered by Saudi Arabia at the UNGA Sixth Committee, referred to "military escalation in Southeast Asia" but did not mention India.
OIC
OIC is second largest organization after UN
The OIC had referred to the "military escalation in Southeast Asia" and "unjustified strikes" carried "on multiple locations in Pakistan," without mentioning India.
The OIC is the second largest organization after the United Nations, with a membership of 57 states spread over four continents.
Its website says the organization endeavors to safeguard and protect the interests of the Muslim world in the spirit of promoting international peace and harmony among various people of the world.