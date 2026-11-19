India rebukes Pakistan in Security Council over Indus Waters Treaty
At a recent United Nations Security Council meeting (November 19, 2026), India pushed back after Pakistan tried to spotlight the Indus Waters Treaty.
Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish said the session was about global natural resources, not a place for airing old disputes.
He called Pakistan's comments a distraction and stood firm on India's position.
Parvathaneni Harish alleges Pakistan resource exploitation
Harish also pointed out how Pakistan's military has been exploiting its own natural resources, even giving minerals to US President Donald Trump as an example of this trend.
He highlighted the need for fair management, citing international efforts like the Kimberley Process, and mentioning how India's mining laws aim to support local communities.