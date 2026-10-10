India rebukes UN human rights office over New Delhi protests
India
India has called out the United Nations Human Rights Office for criticizing how recent protests in New Delhi were handled.
The Indian mission in Geneva called the remarks "unwarranted interference" and reminded that peaceful assembly is a constitutional right, subject to reasonable restrictions in the interest of public order.
India cites courts and media
India pointed to its independent courts and free media as proof that people have ways to voice concerns or challenge decisions.
Officials also asked OHCHR to be equally attentive to protests in other countries, saying the Indian mission in Geneva was capable of managing its own affairs while protecting citizens' rights.