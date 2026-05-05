India receives INS Mahendragiri and INS Dunagiri into Indian Navy
India
India just received two new stealth frigates, INS Mahendragiri and INS Dunagiri, into its naval fleet.
Built in Mumbai and Kolkata under Project 17A, these ships are set to make India's presence in the Indian Ocean even stronger.
Mostly Indian-made by 200+ local firms
These frigates aren't just high-tech: they're mostly made in India, with more than 200 local companies pitching in.
Besides boosting security with their advanced anti-air, surface, and submarine systems, they've also created thousands of jobs and highlighted how far Indian shipbuilding has come.