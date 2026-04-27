India records 5-year high 252 GW amid early heat wave
India
India just saw a five-year high in power demand (252 GW) as a scorching heat wave arrived way ahead of schedule.
Usually, this kind of electricity spike happens in June or July, but extreme temperatures (like 45.2 Celsius in Prayagraj) pushed many households and businesses to crank up the ACs earlier than usual.
Government delays coal maintenance, leans renewables
Even with lots of power plants, meeting this sudden demand is tough.
Experts say gas-based energy isn't reliable right now, so the government is delaying coal plant maintenance and leaning more on coal and renewables to keep things running smoothly.
They're also working on better energy storage to handle these heat wave surges in the future.