India records 5,022 adoptions, highest in over a decade
India
India saw its highest adoption numbers in over a decade, with 5,022 children joining families between April 2025 and March 2026.
That's up from last year's total of 4,515, according to the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).
Most adoptions happened within India, but international placements also grew.
Adoptions rise, nearly 26,000 parents waiting
Adoptions of children with special needs jumped by nearly 25%, and more girls were adopted, 2,756 in all, marking an 8% increase.
Relative and stepparent adoptions surged too.
CARA credits streamlined processes and new agencies for the boost but admits big challenges remain: nearly 26,000 hopeful parents are still waiting, especially for younger children.