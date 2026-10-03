India records 544 million units power shortfall in September 2026
India
India just saw a massive spike in power shortages, with September 2026 recording a shortfall of 544 million units, the highest this year and way up from August's 98 million.
According to the Central Electricity Authority, actual demand outpaced government projections by 3.3% between April and August of fiscal 2027, amid rising cooling needs and expanding economic activity.
India power use 8.19L million units
Turns out, the government keeps underestimating how much electricity people really use.
In the first five months of fiscal 2027, usage hit 8.19 lakh million units, way above the expected 7.93 lakh.
This isn't new; it's been happening for years.
As demand still rises, shortages might only get tougher unless extra supply is arranged fast.