India records 9.2MT LPG output amid West Asia conflict
India just broke its own record for LPG (cooking gas) production, hitting 9.2 million tons from April to October 2026.
This surge happened as the West Asia conflict caused major energy-trade disruption and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz affected imports, making it tough to import gas, so the government had to seriously step up production.
Daily output jumped 24% over last year, and monthly numbers reached new highs as India scrambled to cover the import disruption.
PSU OMCs bear ₹325.24 per cylinder
Even with more local LPG, overall consumption actually dropped by over 15% since supplies were still tight and prices kept rising.
Public-sector oil companies sold cylinders at a subsidized ₹942 each (even though their market cost was ₹1,268.24 per cylinder), which put a financial strain on them.
The PSU OMCs are still bearing ₹325.24 per cylinder so people can afford their cooking gas during this tricky time.