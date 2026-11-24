India just broke its own record for LPG (cooking gas) production, hitting 9.2 million tons from April to October 2026.

This surge happened as the West Asia conflict caused major energy-trade disruption and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz affected imports, making it tough to import gas, so the government had to seriously step up production.

Daily output jumped 24% over last year, and monthly numbers reached new highs as India scrambled to cover the import disruption.