India refuses to budge on Indus Treaty, Pakistan's water crisis
India has decided not to join the Court of Arbitration hearings in The Hague.
It placed the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance after the April 22, 2025 Pahalgam attack and has repeatedly said it will not recognize or participate in the CoA;
the Court later asked India to submit records from its Baglihar and Kishanganga hydropower plants.
Status of treaty remains uncertain
India suspended the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty last April, right after a deadly attack in Pahalgam that it linked to Pakistan.
Now, India says the treaty will stay on hold unless cross-border attacks stop.
For Pakistan, this is serious—most of its farming depends on Indus waters, and with water storage already low, tensions are high.
Despite international rulings against India's suspension, both sides remain locked in a standoff with no easy solution in sight.