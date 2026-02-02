India refuses to budge on Indus Treaty, Pakistan's water crisis

Status of treaty remains uncertain

India suspended the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty last April, right after a deadly attack in Pahalgam that it linked to Pakistan.

Now, India says the treaty will stay on hold unless cross-border attacks stop.

For Pakistan, this is serious—most of its farming depends on Indus waters, and with water storage already low, tensions are high.

Despite international rulings against India's suspension, both sides remain locked in a standoff with no easy solution in sight.