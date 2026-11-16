India regulator FSSAI questions Red Bull 'energy' label over sugar
Red Bull's "energy drink" status is under fire from India's food safety authority, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), because of its high added sugar.
Regulators worry the label could mislead people and push them to drink more than they should.
Red Bull now has a week to explain why it should keep the label or face a possible ban.
Energy drink classification in Indian court
FSSAI points out that a significant proportion of Red Bull's "energy" comes from sugar, and drinking 500 milliliters means you'd go over the daily recommended sugar limit.
This isn't just about one brand: there's an ongoing court battle over what counts as an energy drink in India, with big names like PepsiCo and Monster also involved.
The next hearing is set for January.