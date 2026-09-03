India rejects arbitration orders and suspends 1960 Indus Waters Treaty
India
Things are pretty tense between India and Pakistan right now over the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960.
After India rejected recent orders issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration regarding the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, Pakistan is pushing back, insisting the agreement is still legally binding and shouldn't be changed on a whim.
India requires Pakistan curb cross-border terrorism
India has suspended the treaty, saying it'll only resume water-sharing if Pakistan takes real steps to stop cross-border terrorism.
Officials also want any new deal to reflect changes in climate and population since the 1950s.
Meanwhile, Pakistan has been raising concerns at international forums but is struggling to gain much diplomatic ground as this stalemate drags on.