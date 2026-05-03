India rejects Nepal's Lipulekh Pass claim citing Kailash Mansarovar Yatra
India
India has brushed off Nepal's claim over the Lipulekh Pass, saying this Himalayan route has been used for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra since 1954.
While Nepal cites an old treaty from 1816 to back its stance, India insists these claims don't match up with historical facts or long-standing practice.
India's Lipulekh announcement draws Nepal's objections
Tensions spiked after India announced in April 30, 2026 that the Yatra would use routes including Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand.
Nepal's objections follow earlier friction, like when it updated its map in 2020 to include Lipulekh and nearby areas after India built a road there.
Despite these disagreements, India says it's open to talks, reflecting their complicated but deep-rooted ties.