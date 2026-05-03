India rejects Nepal's Lipulekh Pass claim citing Kailash Mansarovar Yatra

India's Lipulekh announcement draws Nepal's objections

Tensions spiked after India announced in April 30, 2026 that the Yatra would use routes including Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand.

Nepal's objections follow earlier friction, like when it updated its map in 2020 to include Lipulekh and nearby areas after India built a road there.

Despite these disagreements, India says it's open to talks, reflecting their complicated but deep-rooted ties.