India rejects Pakistan allegations in Ferozepur sector, summons Charge d'Affaires

India has pushed back against Pakistan's baseless and motivated allegations about an incident in Punjab's Ferozepur sector along the International Border, calling the accusations "baseless and motivated."

According to Indian officials, three people crossed into Indian territory in Ferozepur on Friday, despite warnings from the Border Security Force (BSF), leading to a security response.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission to formally reject the allegations.