India rejects Pakistan allegations in Ferozepur sector, summons Charge d'Affaires
India has pushed back against Pakistan's baseless and motivated allegations about an incident in Punjab's Ferozepur sector along the International Border, calling the accusations "baseless and motivated."
According to Indian officials, three people crossed into Indian territory in Ferozepur on Friday, despite warnings from the Border Security Force (BSF), leading to a security response.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) summoned the Charge d'Affaires of the Pakistan High Commission to formally reject the allegations.
MEA urges Pakistan probe infiltration, smuggling
India is urging Pakistan to investigate cross-border infiltration and drug smuggling, asking them to take real steps to secure the international border.
The MEA also emphasized sticking to bilateral agreements and preventing unauthorized crossings, reminding both sides that keeping things calm at the border is key for regional peace.
This latest dispute adds to a long history of India-Pakistan border tensions.