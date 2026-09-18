'Same old...': India slams Pakistan's response to naval collision 

"The dangerous overtaking maneuver by PNS Hunain was a gross violation of Article 10 of the Agreement between India and Pakistan on Advance Notice on Military Exercises, Manoeuvres and Troops Movements of April 1991," Jaiswal added.

He explained that this article stipulates that naval units at sea should not come within three nautical miles of each other.

Jaiswal also confirmed that the INS Kolkata did not suffer any major damage in the incident and continues to remain operational.