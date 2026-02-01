India rejects Pakistan's claim of being involved in Balochistan attacks
India has firmly denied Pakistan's accusation that it supported recent attacks in Balochistan.
The Ministry of External Affairs called these claims "nothing but its usual tactics to deflect attention from its own internal failings. ", and urged Pakistan to "focus on addressing long-standing demands of its people in the region."
Situation in Pakistan's Balochistan
Tensions are running high after deadly attacks in Balochistan, which Pakistan blames on India and Afghanistan.
The violence, carried out by the Balochistan Liberation Army, left dozens dead—including civilians and security forces—and drew international concern.
This situation not only puts pressure on Pakistan's control over key regions like Gwadar but also adds strain to already tense India-Pakistan relations.