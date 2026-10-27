India rejects Security Council reform plan as creating '2nd-class' members
India has turned down a United Nations Security Council reform plan that would offer countries permanent membership, but without veto power.
India's U.N. Ambassador, Harish Parvathaneni, made it clear: giving some countries fewer rights would just keep old power imbalances in place.
He said all permanent members should have equal say, or else it's just creating "second-class" members at the top table.
India seeks equal permanent member rights
India has been calling for an overhaul of the U.N. Security Council to actually reflect today's world, not just how things looked in 1945.
Right now, only five nations, the US the UK France, Russia, and China, get permanent seats and vetoes.
India wants more seats added, both permanent and non-permanent, and isn't interested in half-measures.
The country is also aiming for a non-permanent seat again in 2028-29 but says real reform means all permanent members get equal rights.