India rejects UN racial discrimination allegations as politically motivated, malicious
India
India has firmly rejected recent U.N. allegations of racial discrimination, calling them "politically motivated" and "highly malicious."
The Ministry of External Affairs says the claims are based on "sweeping generalizations" and insists that India is serious about fighting racism, with strong laws and protections for disadvantaged groups.
India says CERD concerns exceed convention
The U.N. committee (CERD) raised concerns about how India treats Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Dalits, and noncitizens.
In response, India's team argued these concerns go beyond what the Convention covers.
India also pointed out its long history in shaping anti-racism rules globally, reminding everyone it helped draft the very convention in question back in the 1960s.