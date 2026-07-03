India removes 2 apps after BAT-BMS remote e-rickshaw shutdowns
India
The Indian government quickly removed two apps from stores after discovering the Chinese BAT-BMS app could remotely shut down e-rickshaws.
IT Secretary S. Krishnan shared at a cybersecurity summit that they found these risky apps just a day before and called for tighter checks on app stores to keep harmful apps out.
S. Krishnan says removal protects people
On July 2, videos showed e-rickshaws suddenly stopping because of BAT-BMS's remote shutdown feature, sparking worries about how internet-connected vehicles can be controlled and what that means for safety and privacy.
Krishnan emphasized the government's commitment to tackling cybersecurity threats and said removing the apps was all about keeping people safe.