India removes 6.15cr names from draft rolls after sir revision

In a big cleanup, 6.15 crore names were removed in the draft rolls of India's electoral rolls during the latest Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across 16 states and three union territories.

Out of more than 36 crore names reviewed, about 17% were removed.

Updated voter lists (including any corrections and new sign-ups) will start rolling out from September 6 in states like Mizoram and Manipur.