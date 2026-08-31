India removes 6.15cr names from draft rolls after sir revision
In a big cleanup, 6.15 crore names were removed in the draft rolls of India's electoral rolls during the latest Special Intensive Revision (SIR) across 16 states and three union territories.
Out of more than 36 crore names reviewed, about 17% were removed.
Updated voter lists (including any corrections and new sign-ups) will start rolling out from September 6 in states like Mizoram and Manipur.
State leaders seek time after deletions
Maharashtra lost the most voters by number (2.06 crore), while Delhi saw the biggest percentage drop at nearly one-third of its list gone.
Karnataka and Telangana also saw major cuts, and even smaller states like Sikkim and Mizoram weren't spared.
The large-scale deletions have sparked concerns, with some state leaders asking for more time to fix possible mistakes before final lists are published.