India removes 7 Chinese battery apps from Apple and Google
India
India has kicked seven Chinese battery management apps, including BAT-BMS and Lossigy, off Apple's and Google's platforms.
The move comes after reports that these apps could remotely disable vehicles like e-rickshaws, leaving drivers stranded and disrupting their work.
Officials say the ban is part of a bigger push to protect digital security, especially since the Galwan Valley clash in 2020.
Videos show apps cutting e-rickshaw power
Videos showed e-rickshaws getting stuck because the apps could shut down batteries via Bluetooth.
The problem? Weak system security made it easy for misuse.
MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan confirmed the removal, with officials noting that on poorly secured systems, the interface can be used to cut power supply.