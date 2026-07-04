India removes 7 Chinese battery apps from Apple and Google India Jul 04, 2026

India has kicked seven Chinese battery management apps, including BAT-BMS and Lossigy, off Apple's and Google's platforms.

The move comes after reports that these apps could remotely disable vehicles like e-rickshaws, leaving drivers stranded and disrupting their work.

Officials say the ban is part of a bigger push to protect digital security, especially since the Galwan Valley clash in 2020.