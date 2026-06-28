India requires Air Suvidha 2.0 health form for international travelers
Flying to India?
Starting June 25, 2026, all international travelers need to fill out a quick online health form called Air Suvidha 2.0 before boarding your flight to India.
This update comes after the WHO flagged the recent Ebola outbreak in Africa as a global health emergency and aims to make travel safer for everyone.
Submit at airsuvidha.civilaviation.gov.in within 24 hours
You'll need to complete the Air Suvidha 2.0 form at airsuvidha.civilaviation.gov.in within 24 hours of your flight, sharing your recent travel history, any contact with affected regions, and if you have symptoms like fever or bleeding.
The information goes straight (and securely) to airport health teams for faster checks and smoother arrivals.
Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak in northeastern Congo
The current Ebola outbreak started in northeastern Congo in May and is caused by the Bundibugyo strain: there is no approved vaccine yet, so nearby countries are on high alert.
The virus spreads through bodily fluids and has claimed over 15,000 lives in Africa since the 1970s.
Stay safe and keep an eye on updates if you're traveling!